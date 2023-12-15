Mourinho gets away without a touchline ban and is only fined for labeling a referee unstable

ROME (AP) — Roma coach Jose Mourinho escaped a touchline ban after cooperating with the Italian soccer federation’s disciplinary prosecutor and was instead only fined 20,000 euros ($22,000) for labeling a referee unstable. Mourinho questioned the abilities of referee Matteo Marcenaro before a recent match with Sassuolo. He said that “we had him three times as a fourth official and I don’t think he has the emotional stability for games of this level.” Mourinho also attacked Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi during the same news conference by saying the player “exaggerates fouls to draw yellow cards.” Mourinho later said his Italian wasn’t proficient enough to explain certain concepts. Roma was also ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros.

