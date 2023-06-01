Mourinho acknowledges ‘nobody has called me’ as he considers his future at Roma
By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
Roma's head coach Jose Mourinho takes off his second place medal after receiving it at the end of the Europa League final soccer match between Sevilla and Roma, at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sevilla defeated Roma 4-1 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 1-1. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Petr David Josek]
ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho fumed at the referee and was vague about his future at Roma after his first loss in a European final. Roma was beaten by Sevilla in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final. He said “the referee seemed like he was Spanish.” Mourinho was also seen insulting referee Anthony Taylor in the garage of the Puskas Arena. Mourinho has one more season remaining on his three-year contract with Roma but wouldn’t say anything definite about his future. He says “right now I can’t say objectively that I’ll stay. But I would like to. I want to stay at Roma.”
