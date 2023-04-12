Mountcastle drives in 9 as Orioles outslug Oakland 12-8
By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle (6) raises a water funnel in the dugout after scoring a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Julia Nikhinson]
BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and tied a team record with nine RBIs, helping the Baltimore Orioles rally from a four-run deficit to a 12-8 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning and added a grand slam in the seventh as the Orioles overcame a difficult home debut for right-hander Grayson Rodriguez. Austin Hays homered and had four hits for Baltimore. The A’s have lost six straight. Rodriguez allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings for the Orioles.
