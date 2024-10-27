Mountain West reprimands Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel for profane remarks about officiating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference issued a public reprimand to Wyoming coach Jay Sawvel in response to his public criticism of game officials following Wyoming’s game against Utah State on Saturday. Sawvel was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 27-25 loss for arguing a pass interference call against Wyett Ekeler. The combined 30 yards in penalties moved Utah State into position to score a touchdown. Sawvel used profanity during his postgame news conference while commenting on the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

