Mountain West pitched Oregon State and Washington State in recent weeks

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Oregon State's Ryan Cooper Jr. (23) attempts to strip the ball from Washington State's De'Zhaun Stribling (88) while Oregon State's Omar Speights (1) assists on the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State and Washington State are the last remaining members of the Pac-12 after this season and they have been fielding calls from the likes of the Mountain West and American Athletic conferences eager to discuss options. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark Ylen]

The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment. Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, according to conference Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund. Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.

