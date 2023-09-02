Mountain West pitched Oregon State and Washington State in recent weeks

The Mountain West Conference made pitches late last month to the Pac-12’s final two members after realignment. Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez made presentations to Washington State on Aug. 24 and to Oregon State on Monday, according to conference Associate Commissioner Javan Hedlund. Stanford and California announced Friday they are bolting for the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. That leaves the Beavers and the Cougars alone in the Pac-12.

