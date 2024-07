Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno each score a goal, NYCFC and Atlanta United play to 2-2 tie

ATLANTA (AP) — Mounsef Bakrar and Talles Magno each scored a second-half goal to help New York City FC rally and play Atlanta United to a 2-2 tie. Bakrar scored on a one-touch shot from the center of the area that rolled between the legs of goalkeeper Bradley Guzan into the net to get NYCFC (6-11-7) on the scoreboard in the 65th minute and Magno converted from the penalty spot in the 82nd minute to make it 2-2. Saba Lobjanidze tapped a one-touch pass from the right side of the area to Daniel Ríos, whose rolling shot from near the penalty spot spun over the line into the net just 21 seconds into the game, setting the franchise record for fastest goal. Lobjanidze scored in the 38th to make it 2-0.

