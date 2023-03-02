Motorsport and others joining to fight online abuse

Motorsport’s governing body is attempting to drive out online hate speech and abuse by collaborating with other affected groups. The FIA says its campaign has support from the European Commission, motorcyling’s governing body, and the body responsible for match officials in English professional soccer. The document has also drawn on expertise from industry experts and government institutions. The FIA says the white paper “sets out the sustained and collaborative approach the FIA will adopt in confronting online toxicity.” The White Paper revealed that across the European Union 80% of people surveyed had encountered online hate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.