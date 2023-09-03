MotoGP leader Francesco Bagnaia avoids major injury after nasty crash at Catalunya GP

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — The team of MotoGP points leader Francesco Bagnaia says he has escaped major injury after a dramatic crash during the Catalunya Grand Prix. The defending world champion flew off his bike during an opening-lap accident and another bike rode over his legs. His Ducati team said that he sustained multiple contusions but no fractures. The rider has “nothing broken” and is “just sore” the team said.

