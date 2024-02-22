Motocross rider, former X-Games competitor Jayden Archer dies in training accident

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Freestyle motocross competitor Jayden Archer, the first rider to perform a triple backflip in competition, has died while practicing in Melbourne. He was 27. The accident occurred Wednesday but there were few details released. Victoria state police said they would not comment on individuals or incidents due to privacy concerns. Archer had been a member of the Nitro Circus crew for more than a decade. The group confirmed his death in an Instagram post. Australian media reported that Archer, a two-time X Games medalist, was planning to attempt a world-first quadruple backflip later this year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.