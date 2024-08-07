Mother knows best: For Wanda Durant, watching Kevin Durant will never grow old

PARIS (AP) — They gave Kevin Durant the game ball after he broke Lisa Leslie’s all-time U.S. Olympic basketball scoring record in the quarterfinals of the Paris Games. And, of course, he got plenty of congratulations afterward from his biggest fan. That fan — Wanda Durant, his mother — wasn’t surprised with how her son reacted to her words. To her, it was a very big deal. To her son, the record is just something that happened. He’s got a fourth Olympic gold on his mind and that’s his motivation right now.

