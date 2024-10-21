Mota scores delicious double as Monza earns first Serie A win

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Portuguese striker Dany Mota has scored a superb volley and a fine opportunist second goal as Monza overcame Verona 3-0 in Serie A. Alessandro Bianco added a third for the visitors to give them three points for the first time this season. The win has lifted Monza three places into 16th spot. Verona is 13th.

