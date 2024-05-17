Most of the US contingent advances to Saturday at the BMX racing world championships

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Two-time world champion Alise Willoughby, Felicia Stancil and Jeremy Smith led a strong American contingent at the BMX world championships. They all advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday along with Delany Vaughn, Lexis Colby, Payton Ridenour and Carly Kane on the women’s side, and Cameron Wood and Corben Sharrah on the men’s side. If any American rider can land on the podium by Saturday night, they will earn an automatic nomination for the U.S. team at the Paris Olympics.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.