Most of Paris Olympics women’s basketball field set as qualifying tournaments finish up

The women’s basketball field is nearly set for the Paris Olympics, with nine teams joining the U.S. and France. The most unlikely of the bunch to qualify was Canada. The Canadians lost on Sunday and needed host Hungary to lose to Spain to get in to their fourth straight Olympics. Spain had already qualified and didn’t have much to play for. The Spaniards were down 22, but rallied for the one-point win by outscoring Hungary by 15 in the fourth quarter. Other teams to qualify at the four tournaments included Australia, Belgium, China, Japan, Nigeria, Puerto Rico and Spain. The last bids will determined in Brazil, with two teams out of Germany, Serbia and the host nation looking to qualify.

