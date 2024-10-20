Moss scores 2 TDs as Texas A&M beats Mississippi State 34-24 for its 6th straight win

By ROBBIE FAULK The Associated Press
Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Randy J. Williams]

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Le’Veon Moss rushed for two touchdowns and No. 14 Texas A&M held off Mississippi State for a 34-24 victory. Moss had 65 yards on 17 carries. His 3-yard TD run gave the Aggies a 31-17 lead with 3:24 left in the third quarter. In his second game back after being sidelined by a shoulder injury, Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was 15 of 25 for 217 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. Jabre Barber had six catches for 92 yards. The Aggies have won six in a row since losing to Notre Dame.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.