Mosquera scores early goal, Timbers down Sporting KC 1-0

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Juan Mosquera scored an early goal and the Portland Timbers defeated Sporting Kansas City 1-0 in a match postponed Saturday because of snow and frigid temperatures in Portland. Mosquera scored his first MLS goal in the sixth minute. The Colombian defender signed with the Timbers last season and appeared in three games. Daniel Salloi had a good opportunity in the 76th minute for Sporting, but Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham dove to make the save.

