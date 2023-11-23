Moscatel leads Australian PGA Championship by 1. Cam Smith’s title defense off to a shaky start

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Joel Moscatel has got over the disappointment of missing out on a DP World Tour card by producing a course record 63 to the lead the Australian PGA Championship on a day when Cam Smith’s title defense got off to a shaky start. The 25-year-old Spanish player missed his full card by one shot in the qualifying tournament last week. But on the first day of the European tour season Moscatel finished the first round at Royal Queensland at 8 under. He’s one shot ahead of Min Woo Lee. John Lyras is in third place at 6 under after an opening 65. Adam Scott is among a group of six players at 5 under.

