Morton throws 2 TDs, Taylor-Demerson has 2 INTs as Texas Tech beats TCU 35-28

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns, with a 44-yarder to Drae McCray with 10 1/2 minutes left, as Texas Tech beat TCU 35-28. Dadrion Taylor-Demerson’s second interception was a game-clincher in the final minute for the 4-5 Red Raiders. Tahj Brooks ran for 146 yards on 31 carries. His sixth 100-yard game this season made him the first Tech running back to surpass 1,000 yards in a single season since 2015. Josh Hoover threw for 353 yards in his third start for 4-5 TCU.

