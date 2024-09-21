Morton throws 2 TD passes, Brooks runs for 117 yards, as Texas Tech spoils ASU’s Big 12 debut 30-22

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Behren Morton passed for two touchdowns and 201 yards and Tahj Brooks rushed for 117 yards against a defense that had allowed an average of just 65.3 per game as Texas Tech beat Arizona State 30-22 in the Sun Devils’ Big 12 Conference debut. Morton’s TD passes were 5 yards to Johncarlos Miller and 20 yards to Josh Kelly on the first two possessions for Tech (3-1, 1-0). Cam Skattebo ran for two 3-yard touchdowns, the second with 1:39 to play, and Sam Leavitt scored from 1 yard out for Arizona State (3-1, 0-1). Ian Hershey kicked a 34-yard ASU field goal.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.