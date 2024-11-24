Morton, Brooks lead Texas Tech to a 56-48 win, keep Oklahoma State winless in Big 12 play

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks each accounted for four touchdowns while Jacob Rodriguez made two big defensive plays to secure Texas Tech’s 56-48 victory against Oklahoma State. The Red Raiders (7-4, 5-3 Big 12) bounced back from their previous loss to Colorado, while the Cowboys (3-8, 0-8) extended their losing streak to eight games, remaining the Big 12’s lone team without a conference win.

