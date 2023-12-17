Morton and Brooks lead Texas Tech past California 34-14 in Independence Bowl

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Behren Morton completed 27 of 43 passes for 256 yards and three first-half touchdowns, leading Texas Tech to a 34-14 victory over California in the Independence Bowl. Tahj Brooks ran for 98 yards and a score as the Red Raiders shook off a terrible start. They shut out the Golden Bears for the final three quarters to win the 47th edition of college football’s 11th-oldest bowl game. Texas Tech led 24-14 at halftime and Brooks, the nation’s fourth-leading rusher, scored the only touchdown of the second half on a 7-yard run in the third quarter. It was the third straight bowl win for the Red Raiders, who fumbled the opening kickoff. Fernando Mendoza then rifled a 25-yard touchdown pass to Monroe Young to give Cal a quick lead.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.