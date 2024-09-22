Morse and Davis return to Buffalo with Jaguars and respect for ‘beautiful’ Bills Mafia

Mitch Morse expects a “different opportunity” when he experiences Highmark Stadium as a visitor for the first time. Morse spent the past five years as Buffalo’s starting center and witnessed how much “it sucks for the other team.” Now, he’ll be among the ones getting harassed when he returns to the Bills’ stadium with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night. Morse calls the Bills Mafia a “special group of people” and adds it’s “a special inebriation level that they reach in the game.” Morse and receiver Gabe Davis should help the Jaguars have a grasp on how to handle one of the NFL’s most daunting road venues. They spent four years together in Buffalo and now get a pseudo homecoming.

