Morrow’s 27 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 7 LSU women over UL-Lafayette 83-53

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 27 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 7 LSU women shook off some early lethargic play in an 83-53 win over UL-Lafayette on Sunday. Morrow and Angel Reese combined for 22 points in the Tigers’ 28-9 third-quarter run to break free from a halftime tie. Reese finished with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams added 18 points and 11 rebounds, hitting all four of the Tigers’ 3-pointers. Brandi Williams and Tamera Johnson led UL-Lafayette with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

