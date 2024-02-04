Morrow’s 18 points, 20 rebounds, power No. 9 LSU past Florida, 106-66

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 18 points, 20 rebounds, two blocks and a steal, and No. 9 LSU snapped a two-game skid with a resounding 106-66 victory over Florida. Hailey Van Lith and Mikaylah Williams each scored 21 points, and Angel Reese added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers. LSU raced to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led by as many as 45 points in the second half. Flau’Jae Johnson scored 10 points to give all five starters at least that many. Aliyah Matharu led Florida with 16 points and five steals and Leilani Correa added 13 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.