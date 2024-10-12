Morrow scores twice, Winfield has long clincher as Colorado State tops San Jose State 31-24

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran for 100 yards and two touchdowns and Armani Winfield turned a short pass into the clinching 62-yard touchdown as Colorado State defeated San Jose State 31-24. Morrow’s second 2-yard touchdown run and a career-long 58-yard field goal by Jordan Noyes had the Rams on top 24-14 midway through the fourth quarter but the Spartans came back with a 21-yard touchdown run by Floyd Chalk. It was just four snaps later that Winfield, crossing from left to right, caught the ball over the middle at the line of scrimmage and then blazed down the right sideline for the clincher. San Jose State answered with a field goal with 66 seconds to go but the Rams recovered the onside kick.

