Morrow runs for 3 TDs, Langford throws 2 TD passes to Young; Alabama A&M beats Lane 51-13

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Ryan Morrow ran for 191 yards and three touchdowns, Xavier Langford threw two TD passes to Cameron Young and Alabama A&M never trailed in the Bulldogs’ 51-13 win over Lane. Alabama A&M’s Isaiah Nwokenkwo added a 1-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0 in the first quarter and Terrell Gardner returned a punt 69 yards for a TD capped the scoring with 5:22 remaining. Lane, a Division-II program, went three-and-out on the opening drive and the Bulldogs took a 7-0 lead when Young caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 10:11 left in the first quarter. Kylan Duhe led Lane with 122 yards rushing on 22 carries. Marlen Peters added a 6-yard touchdown run.

