Morrow runs for 2 TDs, Noyes kicks 60-yard FG as Colorado State beats Nevada 38-21

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Avery Morrow ran for two touchdowns, Justin Marshall also had a rushing TD and the Colorado State special teams starred as the Rams beat Nevada 38-21. Morrow ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the first quarter and Marshall added an 8-yard TD run to give the Rams a 14-0 lead with 2:20 remaining in the first quarter. Jordan Noyes kicked a career-long 60-yard field goal (tied for second longest in school history) to make it 17-0 at halftime. The Rams led 28-0 after Jace Bellah recovered a muffed kickoff in the end zone with 11:17 left in the third quarter. Brendon Lewis was 20-of-28 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown and added a game-high 109 yards rushing on 14 carries, including two 3-yard TDs, for the Wolf Pack.

