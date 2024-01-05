Morrow, Reese lead No. 7 LSU to 92-72 win over Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Angel Reese added 21 points and 13 boards, and No. 7 LSU pulled away in the second half for a 92-72 win over Missouri in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Flau’jae Johnson scored 24 points for LSU, which won its 14th straight game. Hayley Frank led Missouri with 22 points. LSU led 39-32 at halftime and missed its first six 3-pointers of the game. But the host Tigers made three 3s during a 32-17 third quarter that gave them a 22-point advantage entering the fourth.

