Morrocan Othmane El Goumri wins Sydney marathon; Betsy Saina claims tight women’s race

SYDNEY (AP) — Moroccan Othmane El Goumri and Kenyan-born American Betsy Saina have won the men’s and women’s races at an unseasonably warm Sydney Marathon. The 31-year-old El Goumri finished the hilly 42m kilometer (26-mile) course around prominent Sydney landmarks in 2:08:20. Kenya’s Laban Kipngetich Korir was second in a time of 2:08:43, with Ethiopian Getaneh Molla Tamire a further minute and a half behind in third. Saina, who attended Iowa State University and now represents the United States, finished in 2:26:47 and held off a late challenge from Ethiopian Rahma Tusa Chota to win the women’s race by six seconds. Gladys Chesir Kiptagelai of Kenya was third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.