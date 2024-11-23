Morrissey throws 67-yard TD pass to Calwise Jr. to lift Eastern Kentucky over North Alabama 21-15

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw a 67-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Calwise Jr. that ended the scoring midway through the fourth quarter and Eastern Kentucky beat North Alabama 21-15 for its fifth straight win. TJ Smith drove North Alabama to the EKU 45-yard line before he threw an interception to Mike Smith Jr. to it. Smith threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dakota Warfield to give North Alabama a 15-14 lead. Brayden Latham added 103 yards rushing and a score for Eastern Kentucky (8-4, 6-2 United Athletic Conference). Smith threw a touchdown and two interceptions for North Alabama (3-9, 2-5).

