Morrissey throws 2 TD passes to lead Eastern Kentucky over Morehead State 42-13

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Eastern Kentucky rolled to a 42-13 victory over Morehead State. Morrissey hit Dequan Stanley from 21 and 27 yards in the first half, and he bulled into the end zone from the 1 to stretch the Colonels’ lead to 28-10 early in the third. Morrissey finished 12-of-18 passing for 150 yards. Telly McCallister and Joshua Carter each ran for 66 yards and a touchdown for Eastern Kentucky (2-2). Isaac Stopke scored on a 2-yard run for Morehead State (2-2) early in the second quarter.

