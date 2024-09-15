Morrissey leads Eastern Kentucky to 26-7 win over West Georgia

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns and Eastern Kentucky never trailed in a 26-7 win over West Georgia. Patrick Nations kicked a 47-yard field goal five minutes in for a 3-0 lead. Early in the second, Joshua Carter ran it in from the 9 for a 10-0 lead. West Georgia responded on the following drive when Rajaez Mosley ran it in from the 4 to reduce the deficit to 10-7. Nations closed the half with a 35-yard field goal. Mosley ran for 85 yards on 23 carries and Davin Wydner threw for 195 yards for West Georgia.

