Morrissey, Carter lead with 2 TDs apiece to get Eastern Kentucky past Robert Morris 31-7

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Matt Morrissey threw two touchdown passes, Joshua Carter ran for two scores and Eastern Kentucky beat Robert Morris 31-7. Morrissey was 17-of-29 passing for 265 yards and added 53 yards on the ground. Carter had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added an 18-yarder early in third. Carter finished with 123 yards rushing on 19 carries for Eastern Kentucky (3-2). Receiver Shawn Charles tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Noah Robinson in the second quarter for Robert Morris (2-3).

