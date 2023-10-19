Morrison takes 1-shot lead at Andalucia Masters. Rain and strong winds in Spain affect opening round

SAN ROQUE, Spain (AP) — James Morrison has taken advantage of calmer conditions early in the first round to shoot an 8-under 64 and take a one-shot lead at the Andalucia Masters. Morrison had seven birdies, an eagle and a lone bogey on a day in which players who teed off in the afternoon struggled while facing rain and wind gusts of more than 30 mph. Play was suspended due to darkness and fans were requested to leave the course during the final part of the opening round for safety reasons because of the strong winds. Morrison was ahead of Nick Bachem of Germany.

