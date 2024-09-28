Morris-Walker’s 55-yard pick-6 sparks Richmond to a 27-17 win over Elon in CAA opener

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Quantraill Morris-Walker scored on a 55-yard pick-6 to spark a 17-point second quarter that carried Richmond to a 27-17 victory over Elon in the Colonial Athletic Association opener for both schools. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jamar Hodges helped preserve the win, sacking Jack Salopek to force a fumble at midfield that was recovered by teammate Matei Fitz with 4:45 left. Hodges pressured Salopek to end his first series by throwing an interception to CJ Fraser, his first career pick in the second quarter.

