Morris throws 4 TD passes, Harris runs for 142 yards for North Texas in win over Stephen F. Austin

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Chandler Morris threw four touchdown passes, Damashja Harris had 142 yards on the ground and North Texas defeated Stephen F. Austin 35-20. The Mean Grean led 28-20 early in the fourth quarter before Harris broke loose for an 80-yard touchdown run for a two-score advantage. The Lumberjacks had a 12-play drive on their next possession but turned it over on downs at the North Texas 24. They did not cross midfield the rest of the game. Morris completed 26 of 44 passes for 322 yards. Three of his touchdowns went to DT Sheffield.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.