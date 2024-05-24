Morris smashes a grand slam in a 6-run fifth inning to help Duke advance to the ACC Tournament semis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Morris smashed a grand slam in a six-run fifth inning to help No. 6 seed Duke advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament with an 8-1 victory over third-seeded North Carolina State. Duke will play Miami on Saturday for a trip to the ACC championship game. Freshman Chase Krewson made a diving catch in left to end the third inning and opened the scoring in the fifth with a homer to the opposite field. Four batters later, Morris hit his 18th homer of the season. AJ Gracia added Duke’s third home run of the inning to make it 6-0. Duke starter Andrew Healy retired the first nine N.C. State hitters, three via a strikeout, and finished with five innings of shutout ball for his third win.

