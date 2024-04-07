Morris scores late goal playing a man down, Crew rallies for 1-1 tie with DC United

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Aidan Morris scored a short-handed goal in the 87th minute to help the Columbus Crew to a 1-1 tie with D.C. United. Morris corralled a loose ball, calmly took a dribble and ripped a right-footer from 30 yards out to cap the scoring. Juan Hernández, known simply as Cucho, was shown a red card (violent action) in the 75th minute and Columbus played a man down the rest of the way. The Crew (3-1-3) is winless in three consecutive games following a four-game unbeaten streak — including three wins — to open the season. Christian Benteke scored his fifth goal of the season give D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the 61st minute.

