Morris, Reeves, Kitts, Delacruz, and Theisen-Lappen to represent US in weightlifting at Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Hampton Morris, Wes Kitts, Jourdan Delacruz, Olivia Reeves and Mary Theisen-Lappen will represent the U.S. in weightlifting at the Paris Olympics this summer. USA Weightlifting announced the team Friday. Kitts and Morris are looking to be the first American men to win an Olympic medal in the sport in four decades. Delacruz, Reeves and Theisen-Lappen will look to build on the U.S. women winning two medals in Tokyo three years ago. Weightlifting runs from Aug. 7-11. Morris’ biggest competition at the 61kg level is defending champion Li Fabin of China.

