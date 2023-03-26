Morris makes history in Sounders’ 4-1 win over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Jordan Morris became the first Sounder to score four goals in a match and Seattle snapped a five-match losing streak on the road with a 4-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Morris is just the third player in MLS history to score four goals in an away match. Morris is the first to accomplish the feat since Clint Mathis scored five times for the New York/New Jersey MetroStars in a 2000 match in Dallas. Morris, who leads the league with seven goals this season, took a pass from Léo Chú and scored in the 23rd minute after William Agada staked Sporting KC (0-3-2) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the fifth minute. Morris gave Seattle (3-1-1) the lead in the 54th minute, scoring with assists from Chú and João Paulo.

