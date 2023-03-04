Morris leads No. 4 LSU into SEC semis, beating Georgia 83-66

By PETE IACOBELLI The Associated Press
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson (4) dribbles in front of Georgia's Javyn Nicholson (35) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the Southeastern Conference women's tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mic Smith]

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 28 points and Flau’jae Johnson 21 as No. 4 LSU used its long-range shooting to advance to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals with an 83-66 victory over Georgia. Morris and Johnson each had five of LSU’s 11 3-pointers. Angel Reese was held without double-figure rebounds for just the second time this season. She finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Reese also was called for a technical and did not play most of the fourth quarter. The game also featured a delay due to strong storms and a leaky roof.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.