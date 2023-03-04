Morris leads No. 4 LSU into SEC semis, beating Georgia 83-66

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored 28 points and Flau’jae Johnson 21 as No. 4 LSU used its long-range shooting to advance to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals with an 83-66 victory over Georgia. Morris and Johnson each had five of LSU’s 11 3-pointers. Angel Reese was held without double-figure rebounds for just the second time this season. She finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Reese also was called for a technical and did not play most of the fourth quarter. The game also featured a delay due to strong storms and a leaky roof.

