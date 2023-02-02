Morris, Harmon help No. 24 Texas top West Virginia 69-56

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sonya Morris scored 17 points, Rori Harmon scored nine of her 14 in the fourth quarter and No. 24 Texas turned back West Virginia 69-56 to stay on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. The Longhorns led from the start, running their stretch without trailing to 143 minutes, but it wasn’t until Harmon scored Texas’ last seven points over 2 1/2 minutes that the win was secured. The Longhorns had a 39-25 rebounding average and held West Virginia to 3 of 18 behind the arc. Sarah Bates had 12 points off the bench for the Mountaineers.

