Morris, Frei propel Sounders to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading third goal of the season and Stefan Frei posted his second straight clean sheet to spark the Seattle Sounders to a 2–0 victory over Real Salt Lake.Morris, who last week became the first player to score two goals in his first match of the season three different times, gave the Sounders (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. Alex Roldan had an assist on the score. Roldan picked up his second assist on a goal by Héber in the 58th minute. Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) was trying to open with back-to-back victories for only the fourth time in franchise history.

