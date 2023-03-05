Morris, Frei propel Sounders to 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake

By The Associated Press
Seattle Sounders defender Yeimar Gomez, left, heads the ball away from Real Salt Lake forward Rubio Rubin during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Seattle. The Sounders won 2-0. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jason Redmond]

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading third goal of the season and Stefan Frei posted his second straight clean sheet to spark the Seattle Sounders to a 2–0 victory over Real Salt Lake.Morris, who last week became the first player to score two goals in his first match of the season three different times, gave the Sounders (2-0-0) a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute. Alex Roldan had an assist on the score. Roldan picked up his second assist on a goal by Héber in the 58th minute. Real Salt Lake (1-1-0) was trying to open with back-to-back victories for only the fourth time in franchise history.

