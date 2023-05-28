Morris, Frei lead Sounders to 1-0 victory over Red Bulls

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Morris ended an eight-match scoreless streak with a first-half goal and Stefan Frei made it stand up in the Seattle Sounders’ 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls. Morris ended his scoring drought when he took passes from Léo Chú and Albert Rusnák and found the net in the 22nd minute. Morris, who scored eight goals in his first six appearances this season, had not scored a goal since a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on April 1. Seattle (8-5-2) held on for the win despite being forced to play a man down from the 75th minute on after João Paulo was tagged with a red card. Frei finished with three saves to earn his league-leading eighth clean sheet of the season, helping the Sounders snap a two-match skid at home.

