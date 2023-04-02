Morris, Chú lead Sounders to 2-1 victory over Galaxy

By The Associated Press
CORRECTS SOUNDERS PLAYER TO OBED VARGAS, INSTEAD OF JORDAN MORRIS - Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas (73) and LA Galaxy midfielder Gaston Brugman (5) vie for the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, April1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ringo H.W. Chiu]

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Morris scored his league-leading eighth goal of the season, Léo Chú added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1. Morris found the net — with assists from Chú and Nicolás Lodeiro — in the 21st minute to put the Sounders (4-1-1) on top. Chú took a pass from Lodeiro and scored in the 35th minute to give Seattle a 2-0 lead at halftime. The Galaxy (0-2-3) got on the scoreboard in the 63rd minute when Jalen Neal, a 19-year-old defender, scored unassisted for his first career goal.

