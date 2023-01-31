Morris’ career-high 31 lifts No, 3 LSU over Tennessee, 76-68

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for her program-record 21st straight double-double for LSU. LSU is now 21-0 for the first time in program history and in the midst of its longest win streak ever. Jordan Walker scored 19 points and Rickea Jackson had 17 for Tennessee. The Lady Vols lost for the first time in SEC play and have lost two straight overall. But both of those recent losses came against top-five teams.

