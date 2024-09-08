Morocco’s El Idrissi smashes women’s marathon world record on the last day of the Paralympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Morocco’s Fatima Ezzahra El Idrissi has smashed the world record in the women’s marathon for runners with visual impairments on the last day of the Paralympic Games. The 29-year-old El Idrissi has finished in 2 hours, 48 minutes and 36 seconds. It beats the previous record from Japan’s Misato Michishita in Hofu City in December 2020 by nearly 6 minutes. Tunisia’s Wajdi Boukhili has won the men’s T12 marathon. Swiss wheelchair racers Catherine Debrunner and Marcel Hug have also won the women’s and men’s marathons. The United States women’s wheelchair basketball team was to play defending champion Netherlands for gold among other final events later Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.