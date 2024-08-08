Morocco wins its first Olympic soccer medal with a 6-0 rout of Egypt for men’s bronze

NANTES, France (AP) — Soufiane Rahimi scored two goals and Morocco won the bronze medal with a 6-0 rout of Egypt on Thursday for the team’s first-ever podium finish at the Olympics.

Abde Ezzalzouli, Bilal El Khannouss Akram Nakach and Achraf Hakimi also scored for Morocco, which went into halftime with a 2-0 lead to the delight of Moroccan fans at La Beaujoire Stadium.

Rahimi scored eight goals in France, most in the tournament. At 28, he is one of the overage players allowed on the under-23 Olympic squads.

It was Egypt’s third fourth-place finish at the Olympics — after Amsterdam in 1928 and Tokyo in 1964.

