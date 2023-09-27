Morocco picked 2025 Africa Cup of Nations host, 2027 goes to neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania

CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Morocco being picked to host soccer’s Africa Cup of Nations in 2025 was expected. It was however a surprise the 2027 tournament was awarded to East African neighbors Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. Its bid rivals included soccer powers Senegal and Egypt. The Confederation of African Football’s president Patrice Motsepe announced the winners after voting by its executive committee. Morocco was heavily favored to get the 2025 AFCON when it is also currently part of a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, and possibly Ukraine. East Africa has not staged the biennial African tournament since Ethiopia in 1976.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.