Morocco midfielder Harit hurts knee, doubtful for World Cup

MONACO (AP) — Morocco’s Amine Harit appears doubtful for the World Cup after the Marseille midfielder came off on a stretcher during his side’s 3-2 win at Monaco in the French league. The 25-year-old Harit has made 16 international appearances for his country. He fell down clutching his left knee following a challenge with Monaco defender Axel Disasi early in the second half at Stade Louis II.

