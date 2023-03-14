Morocco joining Spain and Portugal in 2030 World Cup bid

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Morocco says it will join Spain and Portugal in a bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The announcement was made through a statement signed by King Mohammed VI and read at a meeting of the Confederation of African Football. The 2030 World Cup hosts are expected to be picked in September next year. Uruguay, Argentina, Chile and Paraguay are part of a bid from South America. Spain and Portugal had been joined last October in their longstanding European candidacy by Ukraine which is not likely to remain in the bid. The Spanish soccer federation did not immediately confirm Morocco in the bid, saying the federations from the three nations would meet Wednesday in Rwanda before announcing any possible changes.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.